Watch Rihanna's Full Dior "Secret Garden" Video, Featuring Her New Track

When Rihanna was announced as the new face of Christian Dior's Secret Garden video series back in March, we knew the results would be nothing short of stunning, and the freshly released video doesn't disappoint.

The 27-year-old sashays around the breathtaking backdrop of the Palace of Versailles, showing off only the most exquisite pieces from Dior's latest collection (not a bad gig if you can get it!). There are high-neck all-over-sequin gowns, the slinkiest of scarlet ball gowns and delicate veils—all befitting of the film's femme fatale lead.

Rihanna appears in the fourth installment of the "Secret Garden" short film series, which was shot by fashion photographer Steven Klein. The campaign also draws from her own artistry: An early snippet of the song "Only for the Night" from Rihanna's forthcoming album provides the soundtrack.

Watch RiRi in action and hear the tune by clicking the video at the top of the page.

