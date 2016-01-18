Watch Rihanna and Stephen Colbert Gear Up for the Super Bowl and Grammys in New Promo

February will be a busy month for CBS, but as Rihanna and Stephen Colbert just showed us, it's going to be a fun one. In a new promo for both the Super Bowl and the Grammys, the singer storms a football field in a giant stadium wearing a stunning gold slip dress, sunglasses, and gold drop earrings. She is strutting towards NFL sportscasters Jim Nantz, James Brown, and Phil Simms for a face off. But then, guess who pops up? Colbert, of course! "Riri, Jim, Phil, J.B. I'm here to flip you off," he says while playing referee and throwing a big coin in the air.

“We go first,” Nantz tells Rihanna referring to Super Bowl 50 airing on Sunday, Feb. 7, while the 58th Annual Grammy Awards will follow on Feb. 15. “I’m worth the wait," the singer responds confidently. Oh, we know you are Rihanna.

RELATED: Where Are All the Female Nominees at the 2016 Grammys?

Currently, Coldplay, Beyoncé , and Bruno Mars are said to be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Might RiRi's promo tease to a possible Super Bowl cameo or Grammy performance? Eager fans waiting for her eighth studio album, ANTI, to drop are already at the edge of their seats.

Following the Super Bowl, Colbert will also host a special live edition of The Late Show, which explains his part in the new promo. Watch Rihanna and Colbert's new promo in the video above.