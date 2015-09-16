Watch Reese Witherspoon Zipline With Neil Patrick Harris on the First Episode of Best Time Ever

We definitely wouldn't call this the best time ever. On the debut episode of Neil Patrick Harris's new variety series Best Time Ever last night, Reese Witherspoon took the plunge—literally—as his first guest celebrity announcer. The show kicked off with the inaugural segment of Neil vs., as Harris and Witherspoon took on a skyscarper climb and zipline race from a very high height. Talk about frightening.

We can't wait to see which A-list star he has on next. Watch it all go down above, and catch Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris when it airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

