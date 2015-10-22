Watch Reese Witherspoon Make Her Case for Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon kept us laughing and inspired when she stepped into the heels of Elle Woods for two Legally Blonde films. Now it looks like we might get to see the southern belle dress up for the courtroom one more time in a possible third sequel. Although nothing is official yet, Witherspoon explained that she would definitely be on board during an appearance on Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe, which airs tonight at 10:30 EST on Lifetime.

Even the show's host seemed quite vocal about wanting Witherspoon to reprise the empowering role. After a viewer wrote in asking about where both ladies stood on wanting to see a trilogy, Zoe chimed in, "Duh! Please."

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon added her sentiments saying, "I actually think it's kind of great right now, since we're talking about women in politics, and how important that is to get more women." We couldn't agree more. It definitely would be a perfect time to see what Ms. Woods is up to, but Witherspoon wants to make a small change. She added, "I think it would be kind of a cool thing to have her be supreme court justice, someone who runs for office, or president."

Now that definitely would be awesome to see. Let's follow the words of Witherspoon and "Call MGM" to make it happen.