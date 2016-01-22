Watch Rashida Jones, Lily James, and Sean Hayes's Incredible A Capella Jam Session

If the acting thing ever gets tiresome for Rashida Jones, Lily James, or Sean Hayes, as it turns out, they all have fallback careers as a capella performers.

On The Late Late Show Thursday night, host James Corden's band leader Reggie Watts asked the three guests if they would "be down to do a really ill, fun jam" and brought over his "box o' microphones." Although the trio appeared a bit reluctant and nervous at first—Jones said she wished she had dressed for the occasion—they actually were very good.

Under Watts's direction, Hayes covered the base, Jones (whose dad is Quincy Jones) took the high melody, and James did a little "Da da duh." Corden and Watts joined in with the beat boxing and it sounded like a professional group. Watch out, Pentatonix!

James also shared a sweet picture of her new music group on Instagram:

Catch me tonight on the late late show with James corden !!! 🙈 A photo posted by @lilyjamesofficial on Jan 21, 2016 at 6:56pm PST

Watch Jones, James, and Hayes's full musical performance with Watts and Corden in the video at top.