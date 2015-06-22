Watch the Racy Clip of Selena Gomez's New Music Video for "Good for You"

Twenty-two-year-old Selena Gomez shed her innocent, Disney-star teen image back in 2013 when she rocked the world with “Come & Get It.” And now, the star is back to remind us just how sultry she can be with her latest single, “Good for You,” featuring A$AP Rocky.

Yesterday, the bronzed beauty awarded devoted fans with a midnight release of the track. In the song—which features a slow, R&B-like chorus—Gomez puts forward a seductive, slightly raspy voice while singing about wearing skin-tight dresses, doing her “hair up real, real nice” and wanting to simply “look good for you.” The soothing melody then breaks up when Rocky joins for a seconds-long verse that’ll make you want to snap your fingers and dance.

While the single’s release and its stripped-down cover art (she’s seen wearing nothing but a T-shirt) is enough to cause excitement on its own, the singer also shared a 33-second teaser of the music video. In it, she’s seen rolling about a bright green couch in a floral pink and lavender dress with a messy, just-out-of-bed 'do. Watch the teaser clip above—and listen to the full song below.

