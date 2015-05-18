Watch Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon Beatbox to "Bust a Move" 

When Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon get together, it's likely that they're going to have a good time and we're going to be entertained.

Latifah stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday and, with assistance from Fallon, performed a jam "for all the fellas." Using the Loopy HD app on the host's iPad (which Fallon has used before in order to beatbox to "It Takes Two" with Will Smith), the pair collaborated on several repeating beatbox sounds that, when played all at once, formed a pretty decent backing track for Young MC’s “Bust a Move.”

Fallon and Latifah then rapped, sang, and danced to their newly created beat. Click the video above to watch the duo decidedly not stand on the wall like Poindexters.

