Watch a Preview of Lena Dunham's Upcoming Scandal Appearance

It's really all about that wig, isn't it?

Girls star and proud Gladiator Lena Dunham will be making her Scandal debut when she appears on the hit ABC series Thursday, March 19. In the episode, titled "It's Good to Be Kink," Dunham plays an author named Kinky Sue who sets out to spill some of D.C.'s most shocking sex secrets in a tell-all book. Of course, not if Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope can help it.

The first preview of Dunham's highly anticipated appearance has been released, and fans will get an enticing glimpse of Olivia vowing to take her down and, of course, that wig.

