Watch President Obama Support Caitlyn Jenner in This Empowering Speech

For years, devoted supporters of the LGBT community have tuned in to Logo TV to watch everything from uniquely original dramas to over-the-top reality shows (like RuPaul’s Drag Race). Stars like Laverne Cox, Raven Symone, and Kelly Osbourne all stepped out to celebrate the network’s 10-year anniversary on Thursday, but it was a guest who was unable to attend who stole the show.

Just hours before the U.S. Supreme Court officially ruled same-sex marriage legal across the nation this morning, President Obama shared a message of equality with the crowd in a video at Logo's anniversary event last night. “Today the majority of Americans live in states where they can get married no matter who they love,” he said. “Tonight is a reminder that when everybody does their part, when every voice is heard, change is not just possible, change is inevitable.”

And while his words were noteworthy, it was his mention of Caitlyn Jenner’s now-iconic magazine cover that dropped jaws. “All you have to do is look at this month’s cover of Vanity Fair to see how America is more accepting of people for who they truly are,” the president continued. Can we expect Jenner to soon make an appearance behind the gates of the White House? We certainly hope so.

Watch the speech by clicking on the video at top.

