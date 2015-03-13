Watch President Barack Obama Read Mean Tweets About Himself on Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel has managed to get some of the world's most famous actors, singers, and athletes to willingly read some of the more unflattering things written about them on Twitter. But the late-night host has officially pulled off his most impressive participant to date: having none other than President Barack Obama appear in the popular Mean Tweets segment.

President Obama visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday and braved reading some hostile tweets about himself, ranging from cracks about his graying hair to his infamous "dad jeans" to reading aloud one of the Internet's favorite digs, "Thanks, Obama." Obama even responded to some of the tweets, giving credit to some of the funnier ones. (He laughed about one of the tweets that made fun of the size of his ears, telling the tweeter their insult was "pretty good.")

Thanks, Obama ... for the morning laugh! (No, really.)

Watch President Barack Obama read his very own mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by clicking on the video above.

