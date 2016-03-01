Watch a Precious 8-Year-Old Alicia Vikander Slay a Lip Sync Performance on a Swedish Talent Show

You’ve gotta have moxie to make it in Hollywood, and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander has demonstrated a formidable sense of self from an early age. Back in 1997, The Danish Girl star participated in a Swedish talent show for children and knew exactly what her hopes and dreams were made of at the early age of 8. “I want to be an actress,” she adorably told the host when asked what she wanted to be when she grew up.

She's certainly proven herself to be a talented actress; however, the too-cute clip also proves that Vikander has musical leanings. For the competition, the beauty took the stage and delivered a serious, yet impactful, lip sync performance of a song that ultimately let her take home the show’s top prize (that's almost as big as her!). To do so, she rocked a princess-like frock that, as fate would have it, served as a years-before prelude to the Princess Belle-like Louis Vuitton dress she wore to the 2016 Oscars.

So did Vikander ever image she’d be as successful as she is? “I have to give thanks to my parents who were there and always told me you can actually do it,” she told reporters at the Oscars press room after her big win for Best Supporting Actress. “Apparently, a lot of things can be possible. Things that I would have never, ever dreamed and that’s only because I’ve had incredible women supporting me.”