Watch the Powerful Final Trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 76th Hunger Games. The final trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 was just released, and it will have you feeling all of the feels. "We all have one enemy," Katniss Everdeen, aka Jennifer Lawrence, says emphatically in the almost-2-minute trailer. "And that's President Snow. He corrupts everyone and everything. He turns the best of us against each other. Stop killing for him." Her powerful words are interspersed with images of the capital, battle, and—of course—our favorite characters, including Gayle (Liam Hemsworth) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson).

Watch the final The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 trailer in its entirety above, and don't forget to catch the film when it hits theaters on Nov. 20.