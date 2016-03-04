Watch Pharrell Williams Strike His Best Cheesy '80s Sitcom Intro Poses

Someone develop Pharrell Williams a cheesy '80s sitcom, stat!

On The Tonight Show Thursday, host Jimmy Fallon, announcer Steve Higgins, and The Roots created their open TV intro in the style of an '80s sitcom—and it made the Voice coach just a tad envious. In the sketch, Tonight Show crew are in a house performing hokey moves, like hanging up a portrait of themselves on the mantle and then turning to smile at the camera or accidentally hammering through a wall then shrugging. Watch and listen to it here:

Apparently Fallon should have asked Williams to participate. "I was low-key jealous when you guys did the theme song. Blake [Shelton] and I joke about that all the time," he said, before showing off two amazing faces he would have made had he been in an TV show opening. They should really consider changing the opening to The Voice!

Watch Williams and Fallon talk about their love of cheesy sitcoms in the video above.