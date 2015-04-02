Watch Pharrell and Jimmy Fallon Transform into '80s R&B/Funk Duo Afro & Deziak

Brace yourselves, because things are about to get far-out. During his appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, music superstar and The Voice coach Pharrell Williams teamed up with host Jimmy Fallon to play a fictitious, albeit very groovy R&B/funk duo named Afro & Deziak. Decked out in full disco garb, the two performed the duo performed Afro & Deziak's "hits" like "Girl, I'm Gonna Get You in the Mood," "Girl, I Wanna Give You What I Got," and, simply, "Girl."

RELATED: Clap Along If You Feel Happy About Pharrell's Latest Endeavor

Flashing back to the fictional program "American Power Hour," Pharrell and Fallon sure looked like they were having fun singing and dancing to the intentionally ridiculous tunes. (Though, Fallon seemed to have trouble performing and keeping on his fake mustache!)

Good luck trying to get these hilarious songs out of your head today!

Watch Pharrell and Jimmy Fallon play Afro & Deziak on The Tonight Show by clicking on the video above.

PHOTOS: See Pharrell's Look at the 2015 Grammys