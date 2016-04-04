Watch Peyton List Give Easy Tips for Going Green

With Earth Day just around the corner, we’re celebrating our planet all month long here at InStyle. And we’re not the only ones. Peyton List recently stopped by our New York City offices, and the Bunk’d star—who also happens to be the 2016 Guest Editor of InStyle’s sister-site, Mimi—took some time to chat about why it’s so important to be environmentally-friendly not just on April 22, but all year long.

“I feel like you can’t just be nice to the Earth for one day,” said List. “You have to take care of it throughout your entire life and throughout the year.” Watch the video above to find out how the 17-year-old actress has incorporated eco-conscious habits into her everyday life, from composting at home to recycling her scripts.