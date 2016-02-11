Watch Penélope Cruz Perfectly Dubsmash to Frozen in a Blonde Wig

Penélope Cruz is an Academy Award-winning actress, but her real talent may reside in her Dubsmash abilities. On The Tonight Show Wednesday host Jimmy Fallon first showcased her skills by playing a clip of her performing a silly lip-sync during some downtime on the Zoolander 2 set. "I was in Rome shooting Zoolander—one of those times when you're waiting around for two hours—and I think I did a 100 of those!" she said, laughing.

RELATED: The Zoolander 2 Cast Proves They Are So Hot Right Now in First Official Movie Poster

So, of course, Fallon had to create one with her during her appearance on his show. Cruz donned a blonde wig and crown and Fallon sported a fetching beret to record a very animated Dubsmash. Although they hadn't practiced before, Cruz appeared to know exactly what she was doing as she performed "Love Is an Open Door" from Frozen. As the mother to a young daughter, 2-year-old Luna Encinas Cruz, we imagine she is quite familiar with every single word of the lyrics.

Watch Cruz and Fallon Dubsmash to Frozen in the video at top.