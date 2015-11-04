Watch Peeta Mellark Say "Real or Not Real?" for the First Time in This Clip from Mockingjay – Part 2

It's The Hunger Games moment fans having been waiting for. In a new clip from Mockingjay – Part 2, we get our first glimpse at the scene where Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) recounts the torture he endured while being held captive in the Capitol to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and says one of the most iconic phrase from the trilogy, "real or not real?"

Before he poses the question, he begins by telling her how his captors manipulated his memories. "When they used the venom on me, they would show me pictures of my life. At first they all blurred together, but now, now I can sort them out a little," he says in the 57-second clip. "Like the ones that they changed, they have this quality, it’s like they’re shiny. They’ve been glossed over."

RELATED: Watch the Powerful Final Trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

He then asks Katniss: "You’re still trying to protect me. Real or not real?" To which she replies, "Real. That’s what you and I do. We keep each other alive." Chills.

Watch the clip above to see the whole scene unfold.