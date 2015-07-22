Watch Paula Abdul Reenact Her "Opposites Attract" Video with James Corden

Bringing MC Skat Kat back into the world was a pretty cold-hearted move on James Corden's part, but we'll forgive him since he convinced Paula Abdul to reenact the music video for her infamous "Opposites Attract" duet with the animated cat on The Late Late Show Tuesday.

This time around Abdul traded in her strapless LBD and black pants for a white bell-bottom jumpsuit and the updated dance routine paid homage to Saturday Night Fever while staying true to the original video's alleyway set design. The singer might soon be reprising another role from her past as well: American Idol judge! "I know that Fox is trying to figure out if the original three would come back for maybe a day or so," she teased. "We'll see what happens." Click the image above to watch her and Corden prance around in the remake of the music video (which won a Grammy in 1991!).

PHOTOS: Paula Abdul's Changing Looks