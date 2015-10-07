Watch Our 50-Second Recap of the Louis Vuitton Spring 2016 Show

Nicolas Ghesquière proved yet again that he can bring something new, something exciting, and something now to fashion with his spring 2016 collection for Louis Vuitton.

Modern tiaras and boxing hand wraps gave the offering a futuristic vibe, but the designer did stay true to the house's hallmarks with mini trunk bags and statement footwear. Ghesquière also debuted a new tote, the "Steamer"—a style that is bound to end up on everyone's shopping list come spring. For a real look at what it was like on the scene, watch the video above.

