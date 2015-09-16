Watch Our 49 Second Recap of the Michael Kors Spring 2016 #NYFW Show

InStyle Staff
Sep 16, 2015 @ 5:15 pm

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the InStyle team is on the ground to take everything in—accessories, eye makeup, front row stars, and, of course, fashion! For a real look at what it's like on the scene at #NYFW, watch the video above. 

Our editors spotted floral dresses, python-trimmed coats, suede separates, and more at the Michael Kors show. For accessories, it was all about low-slung belts, amber earrings, flatforms, and drawstring bags. 

