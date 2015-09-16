Watch Our 49 Second Recap of the Michael Kors Spring 2016 #NYFW Show

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the InStyle team is on the ground to take everything in—accessories, eye makeup, front row stars, and, of course, fashion! For a real look at what it's like on the scene at #NYFW, watch the video above.

Our editors spotted floral dresses, python-trimmed coats, suede separates, and more at the Michael Kors show. For accessories, it was all about low-slung belts, amber earrings, flatforms, and drawstring bags.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About #NYFW News