Watch Our 48-Second Recap of the Chanel Spring 2016 Show

Karl Lagerfeld outdoes himself again. For the Chanel spring 2016 collection, the designer transformed Paris's Grand Palais into a Chanel-themed airport terminal complete with gate numbers, arrival and departure boards, and luggage carts stamped with double Cs.

Models took the runway clad in tweed and airplane-printed ensembles accessorized with luggage sets, light-up sandals, and mirrored sunglasses. For a real look at what it was like on the scene, watch the video above.

RELATED: Get All Your Spring/Summer 2016 Fashion Week New Here

Check back tomorrow for our next installment of #RunwayRemix.