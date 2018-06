For spring 2016, designer Stella McCartney showcased the sexy side of sport. Tablecloth plaids re-energized the classic polo shirt and distorted stripes found new ground in athletic tank dresses. The illusion of pattern play continued onto pleated tops and skirts, making the case for casual after-5 options. For more from the #PFW scene, watch our video above.

