Watch Our 47-Second Recap of the Marc Jacobs Spring 2016 #NYFW Show

The one thing you can expect from Marc Jacobs is the unexpected, and he delivered exactly that Thursday night with his theatrical spring 2016 show. The over-the-top event, which closed out #NYFW, took place at Ziegfeld Theatre in Manhattan's Theater District.

The collection was Old Hollywood glamour with a strong sense of Americana pride. There were stripes, plaids, photoprint patterns, and, of course, a plethora of red, white, and blue—all of which were far from costume-y (the first look included a sweatshirt). The mood was very much in tune with the venue, and the models took a spin around the whole theater—first emerging from a stage door by walking a red carpet, and then down the aisles where guests like Winona Ryder and Sofia Coppola watched on. For a real look at what it was like on the scene watch the video above.

