Watch Our 47 Second Recap of the Gucci Spring 2016 Show

Today marks the first day of Milan Fashion Week and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele started things off with a bang. His La Carte de Tendre-inspired collection featured quirky colors, interesting fabric combinations, pearl-embellished loafers, oversize eye glasses, and more.

The detailed mood of the collection, which took place at an old train station called Scalo Farini, was apparent in every aspect of the show: the seats were covered in bright, printed fabric (the same was also used in the clothes) and the models walked down a snake emblazoned carpet to the beat of Björk and Daemonia Nymphe.

It was another knock-it-out-of-the-park collection for Michele. For a real look at what it was like on the scene, watch the video above.

