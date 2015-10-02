Watch Our 47-Second Recap of the Christian Dior Spring 2016 Show

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and Raf Simons kept the momentum going with his dazzling, spring 2016 Christian Dior collection. From the extravagant, delphinium-covered venue to the star-studded front row (Rihanna!), it was quite the show.

The clothing and accessories were just as awe-inspiring. Sweaters and thigh-grazing bottoms were finished with scalloped hems, satin separates were interspersed with lace accents, and outerwear was adorned with 3-D embellishments. Simons also reinvented his beloved turtlenecks by layering neck scarves with statement chokers. For a real look at what it was like on the scene, watch the video above.

