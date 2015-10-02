Watch Our 47-Second Recap of the Christian Dior Spring 2016 Show

InStyle Staff
Oct 02, 2015 @ 4:00 pm

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and Raf Simons kept the momentum going with his dazzling, spring 2016 Christian Dior collection. From the extravagant, delphinium-covered venue to the star-studded front row (Rihanna!), it was quite the show.

The clothing and accessories were just as awe-inspiring. Sweaters and thigh-grazing bottoms were finished with scalloped hems, satin separates were interspersed with lace accents, and outerwear was adorned with 3-D embellishments. Simons also reinvented his beloved turtlenecks by layering neck scarves with statement chokers. For a real look at what it was like on the scene, watch the video above.

