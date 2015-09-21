Watch Our 44 Second Recap of the Burberry Prorsum Spring 2016 Show

London Fashion Week is in full swing, and today designer Christopher Bailey debuted his Burberry Prorsum spring 2016 collection at the Kensington Gardens. The lineup was true to the house's iconic roots—think military-inspired silhouettes, monogrammed accessories, and trench coats galore—but also offered a dose of newness with silky slip dresses and mini belt buckle bags. For a real look at what it was like on the scene watch the video above.

