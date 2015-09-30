Watch Our 42-Second Recap of the Maison Margiela Spring 2016 Show

InStyle Staff
Sep 30, 2015 @ 2:45 pm

We're on the last leg of fashion month with the Paris collections, and John Galliano showcased his second ready-to-wear offering for Maison Margiela. The designer brought a conceptual edge to fifties daywear shapes and lithe evening dresses. Galliano accessorized the looks with sculptural heels, fishnet tights, statement jewelry, and more. For a real look at what it was like on the scene, watch the video above.

