Watch Our 42-Second Recap of the Maison Margiela Spring 2016 Show

We're on the last leg of fashion month with the Paris collections, and John Galliano showcased his second ready-to-wear offering for Maison Margiela. The designer brought a conceptual edge to fifties daywear shapes and lithe evening dresses. Galliano accessorized the looks with sculptural heels, fishnet tights, statement jewelry, and more. For a real look at what it was like on the scene, watch the video above.

All spring/summer 2016 Fashion Week News

Check back all week long for our #RunwayRemix videos. Chloé's up next!