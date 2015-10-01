Watch Our 42-Second Recap of the Lanvin Spring 2016 #PFW Show

Alber Elbaz showed an elaborate spring/summer 2016 Lanvin collection at Paris Fashion Week. Each look was well-lit thanks to Elbaz's signature spotlight lighting, which really allowed the sequin dresses to shine and the floral gowns to pop. Other key moments came by way of crisp separates, lace accents, and statement accessories like bow-bedecked jewelry and boxy bags. For a real look at what it was like on the scene, watch the video above.

