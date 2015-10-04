Watch Our 42-Second Recap of the Céline Spring 2016 #PFW Show

It's a fashion match! Phoebe Philo transformed the Tennis Club de Paris into a gorgeous multicolored tent for her spring/summer 2016 Céline collection. Inside, Philo sent models down a sandy runway sporting lace-trimmed slip dresses, separates with curvy, outsize silhouettes, and menswear-inspired checked suiting. The accessories were a highly covetable affair as usual, with streamlined bucket bags, architectural jewelry, and pointy-toe block heels stealing the spotlight. Watch the video above for a look at what it was like on the scene.

