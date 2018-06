Miuccia Prada debuted her spring/summer 2016 collection today at Milan Fashion Week. The offering was decidedly quieter than the designer's usual affair, though it still made an impact.

Stripes may have been the most dominant pattern, but cartoonish prints injected Prada's usual quirky cool, as did bold statement earrings and shoes. For a real look at what it was like on the scene, watch the video above.

