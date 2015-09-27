Watch Our 41-Second Recap of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2016 Show

For their spring 2016 collection, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana took fashion lovers on a tour of Italy. Famed locales like the Roman Colosseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa were embroidered on gowns and dresses, as were the words "Italia is Love." The finale featured a bevy of models in perfect postcard dresses taking selfies. Now, that's what we call a photo op. For a real look at what it was like on the scene, watch the video above.

