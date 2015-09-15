Watch Our 35 Second Recap of the Rodarte Spring 2016 #NYFW Show

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the InStyle team is on the ground to take everything in—accessories, eye makeup, front row stars, and, of course, fashion! For a real look at what it's like on the scene at #NYFW, watch the video above.

Our editors spotted glam rock ensembles decorated with lace and glitter at the Rodarte show. For accessories, it was all about party shoes, disco booties, and antique hair barrettes. The collection was a grown-up princess's fantasy.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About #NYFW News