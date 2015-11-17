Watch Oscar Winner Cate Blanchett Flip Lips (and Sing a Duet!) with Jimmy Fallon

Though Cate Blanchett is known for her very serious roles in films, including her upcoming movie Carol, she was sharing her funny side with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. "You're doing a really good job interviewing me, but I would like to interview me... is there any way to do that?" Well, there is a way to do that! If you play the Lip Flip game, where Fallon and his guest switch lips on their faces through the magic of television.

The results were expectedly hilarious, as they did very odd impersonations of each other's voices. Fallon attempted Blanchett's Australian accent without success. Blanchett pretented to be Fallon pretending to be her, pretending to do an Elvis impression, which was interesting to say the least. Then they joined forces for a duet of "Reunited" by Peaches & Herb and, well, they may have ruined that song forever. Watch for yourself in the clip above.

It was Blanchett's first time meeting Fallon, though she mentioned when she first came out that after she had won the Oscar he sent her a $5 Subway card for the sandwich chain. "I was really touched. I got vintage Don Perignon but what are you going to do with that? People sent flowers and cakes with little mini Oscars. Five dollars to Subway. Really sweet! You know, I'm finally making it in Hollywood, I may forget to eat good healthy food," she joked. However, the card only got her half to three quarters of the sandwich. "So I got you an almost full sandwich," said Fallon. Watch more of Blanchett's interview below.

