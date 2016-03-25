Watch the Orange Is the New Black Cast's Parody of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's “Peeno Noir"

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burger had fans erupting into laughter during the Netflix show's first season when his character, Titus Andromedon, filmed a music video to his song “Peeno Noir.” In the tune, he waxes poetic about how to live the good life while spouting off nonsensical-though-hilarious lyrics, like "Peeno Noir, caviar, Myanmar, midsize car, you don't have to be popu-lar ... Peeno Noir, smoke a cigar, revenge can be spectacu-lar."

Well, the folks over at fellow Netflix comedy Orange Is the New Black have taken note—and created their own parody of the wine-themed jam. In the video above, the ladies of Litchfield prison take the tune for a spin and dedicate it to a honey jar. Mixed in are lyrics that speak to the trying times they experience behind bars and the light-hearted skit shines a light on favorite Orange ladies like Danielle Brooks, Laverne Cox, and Dascha Polanco.

RELATED: Nick Jonas Is Releasing a New Album—Get All the Details

Watch the full video above and try not to crack a smile.