Watch: Oprah Winfrey and Jimmy Fallon's Silly Sound Effects Soap Opera

In the pantheon of great television shows that never were: Oprah Winfrey and Jimmy Fallon’s faux soap opera Midnight Meadows would rank pretty high. The Selma star stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday, where she and Fallon introduced the world to their little-seen (because, sadly, it never actually existed) daytime soap, in which their director decided to use different silly voices to replace their real ones during the show's most dramatic moments.

Winfrey and Fallon "introduced" clips from the show (in reality it was the duo, impressively, running back and forth to perform the various phases of sketch), in which their voices are lowered, deepened, and auto-tuned, in the midst of some pretty high-stakes circumstances. For the record, we'd totally watch Midnight Meadows.

Watch the entire hilarious clip, including Winfrey getting to keep her tradition of slapping her on-screen co-stars alive and well, in the video at top!

