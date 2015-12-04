Watch One Direction's Niall Horan Do a Brooklyn Accent—and Nearly Get Tattooed

Someone get Niall Horan an acting job, stat! The One Direction singer showed off his amazing accent abilities on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday and he was really quite good. Even fellow guest Billy Crystal, known for doing quite a few accents of his own, was impressed!

Whenever the Irish native performs in a foreign country, he attempts to mimic accent, he told Corden. And as he discussed the topic, he seamlessly fell into a Spanish accent. "I'm so happy to be on the Late, Late show with Mr. Billy Crystal. I'm so happy to be here," he said. Crystal then asked if he has played the Barclays Center in New York and Horan broke out a strong Brooklyn accent. The two began going back and forth. "He's like using his hands a lot," said Crystal, in a New York accent of his own. Watch it all in the video at top.

During the show Horan and bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson also played Tattoo Roulette with Corden. Players must pick a box from a set of five. Whoever picks the one box that says "tattoo" inside has to get tattooed. Each One Direction member has a tattoo except for Horan, who was visibly nervous during the game. Luckily, Styles ended up drawing the "Tattoo" box and had to get the words "Late Late" inked on his arm. Something tells us he can pull it off!

See the One Direction boys play Tattoo Roulette here: