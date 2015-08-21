Watch One Direction Prepare to Head Into Space in Their New Music Video for "Drag Me Down"  

One Direction is officially out of this world. The boy band heads to space in their new music video for "Drag Me Down," and they took their roles as faux astronauts very seriously.

The four remaining band members actually took over NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston to film the video, and their commitment pays off. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson can be seen crooning the catchy track all while preparing for their trip to space. Talk about multi-taskers.

After they successfully complete their prep, which includes sipping coffee with robots, floating in an anti-gravity machine, and just looking generally sexy, they don the iconic orange spacesuits and get ready for lift off. All in a day's work for these busy boy banders.

Watch the video above to see it all go down.

RELATED: One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Is Going to Be a Dad