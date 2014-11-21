Watch One Direction and Jimmy Kimmel Take the Cutest Selfie Ever

How do you get Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Jimmy Kimmel (no, not a new member of 1D) all in one incredible picture? Why, you take the cutest selfie ever! One Direction visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where they posed for an epic and adorable photo with the host.

When Kimmel realized that their selfie simply wasn't cute enough, he upped the ante by adding stuffed animals, silly hats, his young nephew Wesley, kittens in a teacup (one of which begins to crawl on Liam later in the segment), the "world's cutest dog," a unicorn pony, precious twin ballerinas, and a baby dressed as a cherry. Oh, and of course, Kimmel's trusty sidekick Guillermo. Get ready to "Awwwww!"

#CutestSelfieEver? Yeah, we'd say that was achieved.

