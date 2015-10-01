Watch Olivia Wilde Explain How You Can Help Raise Over $1 Million for Women’s Health Charities 

As co-founder of Conscious Commerce, an organization committed to celebrating eco-friendly clothing, and a staunch supporter of causes that benefit the greater good, Olivia Wilde is one of Hollywood’s most philanthropically attuned stars. Sure, the wide-eyed beauty is better known for her smoky stare and killer roles in films and TV shows like House, but she’s once more captivated our attention thanks to her latest heartfelt project.

The Revlon global ambassador has once more teamed up with the beauty brand to raise awareness of its Love Is On: Million Dollar Challenge, a six week-long virtual fundraiser that features over 100 charities committed to zeroing in on diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and other women’s health concerns. Participating organizations include that of other stars, such as Christina Applegate’s Right Action for Women program, Patrick Dempsey’s Dempsey Center for Cancer Hope and Healing, and Alec Baldwin’s mother’s Carol M. Baldwin Breast Care Center.

And while the race to raise necessary funds is exciting enough, Revlon will also donate and additional $1 million to the group that raises the greatest sum. So who’s winning so far? The Remember Betty Foundation and Days for Girls International currently take the lead, though the challenge as a whole has already collectively raised over $185,000.

Watch the full video above to see Wilde break down all the details­—and visit crowdrise.com/revlonchallenge now to make a difference.