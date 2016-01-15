Watch Olivia Munn Channel Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" on Lip Sync Battle

Topping last week's over-the-top, star-studded season premiere of Lip Sync Battle wasn't going to be easy, but that didn't stop Olivia Munn and Kevin Hart from trying. On Thursday night's episode, the Ride Along 2 co-stars faced off against each other.

Following a little friendly trash talk, Munn kicked things off with Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s 2002 hit song, “Dilemma,” which allowed her to show off her rap skills (well, her rap lip-syncing skills.) Watch a clip from her performance here:

Hart played nice and commended Munn for her "creativity" with the number, but he still had to try to outdo her with his song. He kept the performance bar high by covering “OMG” by Usher. After almost hurting himself, Hart explained, “The thing with Usher is there’s a lot of pointing and grabbing.” Watch a clip from Hart's performance here:

For Round 2, even though Hart insisted he didn't need any "guest appearances," he did bring out a giant crew and bouncing car to perform “Slam” by Onyx. He even stage-dived into the audience!

But no one could have prepared themselves for Munn's final song. She pulled out the big guns (Literally. She toted a huge, fake white rifle with diamonds.), and performed Taylor Swift's hit "Bad Blood" featuring her own #GirlSquad made up of Chanel Iman, Charlotte McKinney, and even real-life Swift squad member Jaime King.

Courtesy YouTube

Watch Hart perform "Slam" and Munn's "Bad Blood" in the video at top.

Ultimately, host LL Cool J had to name Munn the winner, based on audience cheers. We just hope there isn't too much lasting bad blood between her and Hart!