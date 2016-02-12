WATCH: OK Go's New Music Video for "Upside Down & Inside Out" Might Be Their Craziest Yet

OK Go is back with yet another amazing music video. The band, who has a tradition of creating wow-worthy videos to accompany their songs (remember when they leaped between treadmills for "Here We Go"?), released another sure-to-be viral hit for their new song, "Upside Down & Inside Out" on their Facebook page.

The video starts out with a message to fans: "What you are about to see is real. We shot this in zero gravity, in an actual plane, in the sky. There are no wires or green screen." From there, the foursome begins with some synchronized moves involving opening and closing laptops, and while this seems relatively normal, once they let go of the computers they begin to float around the plane. It all gets even cooler and crazier when the band members get out of their seats and start to flip in the air. At one point they even pop balloons filled with paint.

Watch the full video above to see it all go down in zero gravity.