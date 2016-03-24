Watch OITNB​'s Danielle Brooks Make Balloon Animals of Rare 17th Century Creatures

Danielle Brooks may want to stick with her day job. Luckily, she has a couple great ones: playing Taystee on Orange Is the New Black and starring in the Broadway musical The Color Purple. However, on Late Night Wednesday, the actress expressed her love for her side gig of balloon animal art. "I am a professional balloon animal maker," she said.

"So someone has paid you for this?" host Seth Meyers asked, to which Brooks replied, "Not yet."

Meyers then brought out several blown-up balloons for Brooks to use to show off her skills. She held up a long, straight red one. "What do you think this is?" she asked Meyers. "I don't know. An eel?" he said. Wrong! "This is a cobra from 1732. They're in the Himalayan mountains and they're rare breed. There is only about one of them," she said.

The next animal? After she accidentally deflated a green balloon, she said, "This one is extinct. It's a worm that you only find in the back of your desk." Meyers noted that if he were a kid at a party he'd be a little bummed out right about then.​

RELATED: Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox Reveals Her 5 Beauty Must-Haves

Finally, Brooks actually made something that resembled an animal. "I think that's a mouse," said Meyers. "It is a mouse! But from what century?" she said. "I think it's from the 17th century," the host said, laughing.

"This is a famous mouse. It's one-of-a-kind. It was actually started in Dubai and it's a very rare breed because it's the only white mouse in the world," she said. "I feel like I've seen white mouse all the time in lab experiments. What are they?" Meyers asked. "That was off-white," Brooks explained. While it was very nice pure-white mouse, we think she should stick to acting for the time being!

Watch Brooks show off her balloon animal–making skills in the video above.