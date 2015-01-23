Watch Not-Yet-Seen Fifty Shades of Grey Scenes in Ellie Goulding's New Music Video!

There are only a few more weeks left until Fifty Shades of Grey finally hits theaters, but if you want a sneak peek of the film then you are going to want to check out Ellie Goulding's new video for "Love Me Like You Do."

The song is featured on the soundtrack for the film, which will be released on Feb. 10, and the video includes some never before seen clips from the film, as well as some of the footage included in the trailer. In addition to seeing Goulding show off some steamy ballroom dancing moves we get to see Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) have a sweet dancing moment. The video also shows what looks like a surprise meeting in a hardware store!

RELATED: See Beyonce's Full "Haunted" Music Video from the Fifty Shades of Grey Soundtrack

The Weeknd have released the video for their song, "Earned It," which is also featured on the highly anticipated soundtrack as has Beyonce for "Haunted", one of the two songs she has on the album.

In case you have yet to save the date, Fifty Shades of Grey hits theaters on Feb.13. Watch Elle Goulding's new music video by clicking on the image at top.

PHOTOS: The 25 Most Iconic Movie Kisses