Watch the Nostalgia-Inducing Trailer for New Series Fuller House

Have mercy! The first trailer for Fuller House is finally here. After months of teasing the debut of the series, Netflix has finally released the first look—and it doesn't disappoint.

In the video, we learn that the gang is all heading back to their home in San Francisco as D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron-Bure) calls upon her sister, Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), and her friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), to move in and help raise her three boys. And while Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen won't appear in the show, many of your other favorite characters will be back, including Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin), and Steve Hale (Scott Weinger). One thing's certain: Life definitely is full again.

Watch the trailer above, and catch Fuller House when it premieres on Netflix Feb. 26.