Watch Nina Dobrev Get Steamy with Tim Tebow in This Lip Sync Battle Clip

Is it getting hot in here? In the first clip from what’s sure to be an epic Lip Sync Battle between actress Nina Dobrev and football star Tim Tebow, Dobrev slays her performance of Marvin Gaye’s classic, “Let’s Get It On.”

The actress struts across the stage in a leather jacket and knee-high boots with a sultry red lip, crooning to Gaye’s sexy hit. The camera cuts to Chrissy Teigen singing along and captures her shocked look as Dobrev makes her way over to Tebow and shimmies her way down his leg.

RELATED: Watch Kaley Cuoco Use a Yellow Python to Channel Britney Spears on Lip Sync Battle

If this short clip is any indication, this Lip Sync Battle will be one for the books.