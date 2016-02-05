Watch Nina Dobrev "Get It On" with Tim Tebow on Lip Sync Battle

It was a sports-themed kind of night on the latest episode of Lip Sync Battle, which is fitting with Super Bowl 50 this Sunday. Plus, with quarterback Tim Tebow as one of the contestants, it seemed pretty natural. His sparring partner was Nina Dobrev, who proved that being a top-notch yogi can be just as useful as being a pro-football player when you are participating in a lip-syncing contest.

Dobrev started things off with a rousing rendition of "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye. Tebow countered that with Sam Smith's "Take Your Time," which included some very personal serenades to ladies in the audience as well as Dobrev. Even co-host Chrissy Teigen was getting all flustered in her booth! Watch Dobrev "Get It On" below.

Then it was on to round two. Dobrev kicked it up a notch with Omi's "Cheerleader," which she wore a full football uniform for—including Tebow's Gators jersey. She managed to dance and do a cheerleader lift while wearing football pads, which was quite impressive.

Tebow kept the momentum going with Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger." He basically just did what we assume he does at the gym every day for his performance (the man can really jump rope). The audience especially enjoyed it when he tore away his sweatpants to reveal those patriotic shorts from Rocky III.

Tebow was crowned the winner in the end because, after all, he was the eye of the tiger.

Watch Dobrev's "Cheerleader" versus Tebow's "Eye of the Tiger" in the video above.