Watch Nick Jonas Perform His Adorable New Song About Shapes with Sesame Street Characters

A is for adorable Nick Jonas and his upcoming appearance on Saturday's episode of Sesame Street. The 23-year-old pop star lent his pipes to an original song for the children's show called "Check That Shape," which he performed along with Sesame Street regulars Bert, Cookie Monster, and The Count. The cute, faux-sexy song teaches kids about the trickier shapes like pentagons and octagons.

"It's a shape that is so fine. Yeah, the shape drives me out of my mind," the "Jealous" singer croons during the chorus. "How it moves and how the shape slides. C'mon, c'mon, let's count those sides."

Watch the video for "Check That Shape" above and catch Jonas's episode on HBO this Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.