Watch Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato Brighten Up a Children's Hospital with a Surprise Performance

Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato will take the stage together this summer on their Future Now Tour, so consider this the world’s most charitable rehearsal. The pop stars made a surprise visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday to treat a few lucky kids to an impromptu performance and meet and greet.

Jonas and Lovato surprised patients as a part of the hospital’s #MakeMarchMatter fundraising campaign, making a few sick kids smile along the way. Jonas played guitar for a stripped-down version of Lovato’s hit, “Confident,” while the starlet gave backup vocals to Jonas’s song, “Jealous.” The philanthropic stars signed autographs and posed for photographs, even handing off a guitar pick to a lucky fan.

RELATED: Nick Jonas and Tove Lo Get Raw and Emotional in His New "Close" Music Video

Watch the video of their sweet visit above and make your Wednesday a little bit brighter.