Watch Nick Carter Nail a Backstreet Boys Tribute on Dancing with the Stars

It's not quite Thursday, but we’re currently relishing in some heart-warming throwback memories. Before commanding the stage with Sharna Burgess on last night’s Dancing with the Stars, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter took the emotional route and revealed some of the personal, family-related battles he faced growing up.

“I came from a dysfunctional family. There was a lot of, just a lot of fighting in our household and it broke my heart,” he explained, as he began to tear up, in a video on the show. "I never could fix my family. I really wanted to have the movie mom and dad, that movie family."

“My most memorable year goes way back, 1992. I was 12 years old. It was the year that I met the Backstreet Boys,” he said in a moving up-close confessional.

And when Carter took the stage, the lights immediately turned on and that megawatt '90s jam started playing. Yes, the former singer rocked out to none other than “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” as fans pumped their hands in the air and Burgess joined him for a hip-thrusting dance. As expected, Carter killed his performance and created a truly memorable DWTS moment.

Watch Carter's full Backstreet Boys dance tribute in the above video.