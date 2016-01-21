Watch NFL Players Hilariously Reenact a Scene from Pretty Little Liars

Pretty Little Liars and the NFL are remarkably similar: Both have players that are often sidelined by sneaky maneuvers, crazy super fans, and an unusually high amount of blood, sweat, and tears. And while the NFL season is winding down, PLL is just kicking into high gear, so one brilliant individual wrote in to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, asking the host to write a skit that would combine the two fandoms.

Cue New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara, who graciously agreed to stop by the show and don the liars’ signature hairstyles. They reenacted a dramatic scene between Alison DiLaurentis and Spencer Hastings, where Alison threatens to tell Spencer’s sister Melissa that Spencer kissed her boyfriend, Ian.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The football stars are hilariously convincing in their dramatic roles, managing to keep a straight face until the very end, when the two look like they’re about to kiss. It looks like they may have found a new gig for the off-season!